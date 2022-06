CHICAGO — A 26-year-old man faces a felony charge after an alleged stabbing attack on a CTA Red Line train in Englewood.

Police charged David Spearman of Sheridan Park with aggravated battery following a June 16 incident in the 200 block of W. 63rd St. According to police, Spearman stabbed a 21-year-old CTA passenger just before 11 p.m.

Officers took the Sheridan Park man into custody less than an hour later.

Police provided no mug shot of the suspect, who appeared in bond court on Friday.