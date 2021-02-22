Man charged in South Side quadruple stabbing

CHICAGO – Chicago police say a man has been charged following a domestic dispute that led to a quadruple stabbing in the city’s Grand Boulevard neighborhood Saturday night.

Kalemate Muhammad, 59, of the 4400 block of S. Wabash, is charged with four felony counts of aggravated battery/use of a deadly weapon, attempted murder in the first-degree and child endangerment.

Police said officers responded to the dispute in the 4400 block of South Wabash Avenue just before 11:20 p.m., Feb. 20, where Muhammad became physically violent and attacked the 43-year-old woman with a knife.

Police said the woman was lacerated on both hands and was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital for treatment.

During the attack, Muhammad is accused of also attacking a 14-year-old girl and a 6-year-old girl, lacerating both children on the back.

Both children were transported to Comers Children’s Hospital for treatment.

Muhammed was arrested at the scene after threatening harm to himself, according to police. The condition of the victims remains unknown.

Police continue to investigate.

Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.