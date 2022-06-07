CHICAGO — A man has been charged in a shooting that seriously injured a Chicago police officer in the city’s Englewood neighborhood.

Police said Jerome Halsey, 27, faces two felony counts of attempted first degree murder, one felony count of aggravated battery and aggravated assault.

The shooting happened around 2 p.m. Sunday in the 6900 block of South Sangamon Avenue. Police said officers were conducting a traffic stop when they were fired upon by Halsey. Police then returned fire, striking him.

Halsey was placed into custody, according to police.

The wounded police officer was rushed in a squad car to the University of Chicago Hospital in serious but stable condition.

Bond court is scheduled for Halsey on Tuesday.