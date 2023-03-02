CHICAGO — Chicago police have announced charges against the 18-year-old man accused of shooting and killing Officer Andres Vasquez-Lasso.

Steven Montano, 18, is charged with murder, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, aggravated discharge of a firearm near a school, interfering with reporting domestic violence and one count of assault, according to the Chicago Police Department.

Montano was shot by an officer and taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Vasquez-Lasso, 32, was investigating a domestic-related call around 4:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 5200 block of South Spaulding when police said Montano shot him.

Vasquez-Lasso was shot multiple times, CPD Supt. David Brown said.

He was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital where he later died.

“This young officer, who had five years with the department, had a bright future ahead of him and this is something that no family should have to face,” Brown said.

Vasquez-Lasso lived about two miles away from where he was shot, according to the medical examiner’s office.

This story will be updated.