CHICAGO — A man who was shot by Chicago police Monday was charged by the Chicago Police Department Tuesday.

Javontay Kindred, 25, was charged with one felony count of aggravated assault of a peace officer, one felony count of a felon possessing a firearm with prior use, and one felony count of felon in possession and use of a firearm.

Kindred was in the 2100 block of South St. Louis Avenue when he ran from CPD officers who were conducting an investigatory stop, police said.

According to police, they pursued Kindred — who they said was in possession of a gun — then an officer shot him.

Kindred was then taken to the hospital in critical condition.

No other information is available at this time.