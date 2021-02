CHICAGO — A Riverdale man accused of using a gun during a carjacking on the Near North Side last November is in police custody.

Robert Pinkston, 39, was arrested Tuesday in connection with a Nov. 27 carjacking in the 1200 block of N. Clark. According to police, Pinkston “displayed a handgun and took a vehicle by force from a 30-year-old male victim.”

Pinkston is charged with vehicular hijacking and is due in court Thursday.