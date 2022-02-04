Security guard charged in killing of Bronzeville grandmother

CHICAGO — Police have arrested and charged a man for the deadly shooting of a grandmother in Bronzeville.

Victor Brown, 34, was arrested Tuesday and charged with first-degree murder, felony unauthorized use and possession of a weapon by a felon.

According to prosecutors, Brown was working as a security guard at Wood’s Food and Liquor and Jamaican Jerk restaurant on 35th Street on 4 p.m. Tuesday.

After his shift, prosecutors said Brown got into an altercation with a man who was banned from the restaurant due to a problem in the past.

Police said the man shot Brown in the leg and ran away, leading to Brown firing a starter pistol containing blanks in the man’s direction.

Prosecutors said Brown then grabbed a gun from another security guard and fired 20 shots, fatally striking 55-year-old Bobbye Johnston.

Police said at some point, the man at the store produced a gun, striking the security guard in the right leg. The security guard then fired shots at the suspect.

During the exchange of gunfire, police said Johnson was shot in the chest while on the sidewalk. She was transported to the University of Chicago where she was pronounced dead.

Johnson was a mother of four whose love to smile was as rich as her passion for God. The Rev. Scott Onque of St Luke Missionary Baptist Church said Johnston’s family is devastated, and is now tasked with making funeral arrangements following another senseless killing.

“Someone should not get shot leaving the bank,” Onque said. “Someone shouldn’t be part of a crossfire between two individuals shooting it out. It’s madding. Sickening and madding at the same time.”

“Ms. Johnson was a very warm individual. Always had a bright smile. Awesome singer. Great mother. Grandmother. Just a person you’d love to be around,” Onque said.

Read more Chicago News Headlines here