CHICAGO — A 31-year-old man has been charged in the fatal stabbing of a woman on a CTA platform in the city’s Loop.

Police said Alejandro Arellano, 31, faces one felony count of first-degree murder after he was identified by the victim before she succumbed to her injuries.

The stabbing happened around 1:25 a.m. Saturday in the 200 block of South Wabash Avenue while the 26-year-old woman was standing on a CTA platform. She was stabbed by Arellano multiple times in the chest, abdomen and left arm.

The woman was transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition and was pronounced dead shortly after.

Arellano was arrested less than 14 hours later after the stabbing occurred in the 1600 block of North Kimball Avenue.

He is due in bond court Monday.