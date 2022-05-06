CHICAGO — A 57-year-old Chicago man has been charged with a felony in connection a hit-and-run crash that left a 22-year-old bicyclist dead, officials said.

Phil Pankawa of the 2900 block of North Troy Avenue was charged with one felony count of failure to report a deadly accident.

22-year-old Nick Parlingayan was riding his bike in the 3800 block of North Milwaukee Avenue around 9:20 p.m. Wednesday night when he was struck by a driver that did not stop.

Pinkawa was placed into custody on Thursday and is due in bond court on Saturday. There is no further information available.