CHICAGO — A 21-year-old Chicago man has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder and seven counts of attempted first-degree murder in connection to a shooting downtown that left two people dead and seven others wounded.

Jaylun Sanders, of the 7000 block of South Paxton Avenue, was identified as the gunman who opened fire into a crowd in the 800 block of North State Street shortly after 10:40 p.m. on Thursday.

Sanders attempted to flee the scene by running towards the Chicago Red Line stop, but was quickly located and taken into custody by responding officers.

Sanders also faces one felony charge of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

Additionally, a 20-year-old Riverdale man has been charged with a one count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon in connection to the incident.

Kameron Abram of the 13200 block of South Corliss Avenue was placed into custody shortly after the incident. Abram is due in court on Sunday.