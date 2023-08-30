CHICAGO — A man has been charged in the death of an 8-year-old boy who found a firearm inside a West Side home and shot himself.

Ramon Sumerlin, 41, faces one felony count of child endangerment/death and one felony count of unlawful use of a weapon.

The incident happened on August 15 on the 3100 block of West Flournoy in the Garfield Park neighborhood. Police said Sumerlin left the 8-year-old unattended inside a residence.

The boy found a firearm and accidentally shot himself in the chest, killing him, police said.

Sumerlin was arrested Monday and charged accordingly. He is due in bond court Thursday.