CHICAGO — A man is facing multiple charges, including murder, following a deadly armed robbery this summer in West Englewood.

Daitwon Cobbins, 22, was arrested Sunday at his residence in the 7000 block of South Sangamon.

He’s accused of being a suspect who participated in a double shooting and armed robbery on July 26 in the 7000 block of South Laflin.

A 57-year-old man and a 51-year-old man were shot during the robbery. The 57-year-old died as a result of a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

The 51-year-old survived.

Cobbins was charged with first-degree murder, aggravated battery, armed robbery with a firearm, attempted murder and murder – other forcible felony.