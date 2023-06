CHICAGO — A man was arrested Wednesday and charged in connection with the death of a man shot and killed last month on the Eisenhower Expressway.

According to Illinois State Police, Curtis Sheppard, 25, of Chicago, was charged with First Degree Murder after a 27-year-old man was shot and killed on May 16.

The shooting happened on the Eisenhower Expressway near Cicero Avenue.

On Friday, Sheppard was denied bond in court and is being held at the Cook County Correctional Center.