CHICAGO — A 50-year-old man is charged in the fatal shooting of a 47-year-old woman in the parking lot of Target at Brickyard Mall, police said Thursday.

Alphonso Hamilton faces charges of first-degree murder after authorities allege he shot and killed Jennifer Hamilton in the Target parking lot of the Brickyard Mall.

The shooting happened around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Target in the 6500 block of W. Diversey in the Montclare neighborhood. Police said Hamilton was outside the store when Alphonso Hamilton approached her and opened fire.

She was pronounced dead at Loyola Hospital.

Alphonso Hamilton was arrested minutes later in Schiller Park, police said.

Police called the shooting a “domestic-related incident.”

Hamilton is due to appear in court Friday.