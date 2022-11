CHICAGO — A man is charged with stabbing and seriously injuring another man on a CTA Red Line train.

Police said Corey Bulliox, 49, is facing one felony count of aggravated battery/use of a deadly weapon.

He was arrested Thursday after being identified as the offender who, moments earlier, stabbed a 40-year-old man riding a CTA train.

Officers quickly located Bulliox and he was placed into custody.

He is due in bond court Friday.