CHICAGO — A Chicago man has been charged in connection with a shooting that unfolded outside of a strip club in the city’s South Loop on Thursday morning.

According to Chicago police, 27-year-old Guadalupe Martinez Jr. has been charged with one felony count of aggravated battery and discharge of a firearm, one felony count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, one felony count of aggravated assault and discharge of a firearm and one misdemeanor count of failing to surrender a FOID card.

Police say the shooting happened around 4:12 a.m. on Thursday outside Deja Vu Showgirls in the 700 block of South Clinton.

Officers say a 30-year-old man was escorting someone out of the business when a car approached and a person inside the vehicle fired shots, striking the 30-year-old man in the right knee.

The victim was later transported to the hospital in good condition.

Officers say Martinez was located by police just over an hour after the shooting and taken into custody in the 1700 block of South Lake Shore Drive.

Police say Martinez is believed to be one of the individuals who fired the shots at the victim.

Martinez is set to appear in court for a detention hearing on Saturday.