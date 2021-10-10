Man charged in connection with battery of 66-year-old woman at Green Line station

CHICAGO — A 32-year-old man has been arrested and faces four felony charges in connection with the assault of a 66-year-old woman at a Green Line station Friday evening, according to police.

Gary Coleman of the 2900 block of South Dearborn Street has been charged with four counts of felony aggravated battery after he was identified as the person who perpetrated the attack.

Police said Coleman punched the woman multiple times at the Cermak-McCormick Place Green Line station at approximately 7 p.m. Friday evening.

The woman fell onto the train tracks as a result of an attack and was taken to Northwestern Hospital for treatment.

There is no further information at this time.

