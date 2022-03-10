Man charged in beating death of 70-year-old woman in Edison Park

CHICAGO — A 56-year-old man has been charged in the beating death of a 70-year-old woman in Edison Park.

Thomas Diskin was arrested Tuesday in the 6600 block of North Northwest Highway. According to police, he is charged with one felony count of first-degree murder, one felony count of home invasion/great bodily harm and one felony count of aggravated cruelty to animals.

Police said the woman was struck multiple times, causing her death. Her identity has not yet been released.

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, police were notified by a 911 caller who said a man in pajamas approached her and said he had killed someone in an apartment

The man was then involved in a 30-minute standoff with police before eventually surrendering to officers.

Diskin is due in bond court Thursday.