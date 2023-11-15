CHICAGO — A man has been charged in the attack that critically injured a woman on Michigan Avenue.

Bruce Diamond, 52, is facing one felony count of aggravated battery/great bodily harm.

Police said he was arrested Monday after being identified as the offender who, moments earlier, threw a large object at a woman in the 600 block of North Michigan Avenue.

The woman was struck in the head and transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

Diamond was quickly placed into custody, according to police.

He is scheduled to attend a detention hearing Wednesday.