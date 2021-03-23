Man charged in 2019 Fourth of July quadruple shooting in Humboldt Park

CHICAGO – Chicago police say a 20-year-old man linked to an Independence Day in 2019 is behind bars.

Authorities say Keshawn Keaton, of Chicago participated in the July 4 shooting death of a 32-year-old man in the 3400 block of W. Iowa

Three other victims, a 17-year-old male, a 23-year-old male and a 30-year old male, were also injured by gunfire in the same incident.

Keaton is charged with first-degree murder, three counts of attempted murder and a drug and weapons charge.

He was due in court Tuesday.