CHICAGO — A man was arrested Tuesday after a woman was stabbed and later died during a home invasion in Kenwood last year.

Aubrey Jackson, 34, was arrested by CPD and the Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force in the 600 block of West 61st Place.

Authorities believe on Aug. 9, 2022, he forcibly entered a residence in the 4700 block of South Ingleside and stabbed a 27-year-old woman and a 32-year-old man. The 27-year-old woman later died of her injuries.

Authorities said Jackson was also found to be in possession of a stolen vehicle.

He is charged with first-degree murder, murder, attempted first-degree murder, two counts of home invasion and possession of a stolen vehicle.