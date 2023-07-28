CHICAGO — A man was arrested Wednesday morning after being accused of sexually assaulting and restraining a woman on the North Side earlier this month.

Reggie Brown, 31, is facing three counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault/threatening life, unlawful restraint and aggravated robbery with a firearm.

He was arrested in the 1500 block of South St. Louis Avenue.

At around 3:30 a.m. on July 8, a 28-year-old woman was sexually assaulted and restrained in the 1900 block of North Sheffield Avenue.

Brown is due in bond court on Friday.

No other information was provided.