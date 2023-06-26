CHICAGO — A man has been charged after being arrested for allegedly stabbing a woman near Grant Park.

Joshua Shaw, 43.

According to the Chicago Police Department, 43-year-old Joshua Shaw has been charged with one felony count of aggravated battery and use of a deadly weapon after he was arrested in the 900 block of South Michigan Avenue around 8 p.m. Saturday.

Police said he was identified as the man who, minutes earlier, stabbed and seriously injured a 25-year-old woman in the 1100 block of South Michigan Avenue.

Responding officers then located Shaw and placed him into custody.

No other information is available at this time.