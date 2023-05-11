CHICAGO — A man has been charged after he stabbed and critically wounded another man Tuesday evening at Pritzker Park in the Loop.

According to Chicago police, the man, 37, was stabbed around 8:20 p.m. in Pritzker Park in the 300 block of South State Street.

About 45 minutes later, police arrested Elvis Betancourt, 27, in the 300 block of South Plymouth Court in connection with the stabbing.

He was charged with aggravated battery using a deadly weapon, a felony, and is due in bond court on Friday, police said.

The man who was stabbed multiple times in the torso was taken to Northwestern Medical Center in critical condition.