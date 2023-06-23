CHICAGO — Chicago police said a man has been arrested and charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a man earlier this month during an argument at a gas station in Austin.

Jerrold Mason-Woods, 31, of Chicago, was arrested Thursday after police said he shot and killed a man on June 8.

The shooting happened around 4:15 a.m. in the 700 block of South Cicero Avenue.

The shooting left a 54-year-old man dead.

Mason-Woods has been charged with one count of Murder.

He is due in bond court on Saturday.