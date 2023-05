CHICAGO — A man is charged with robbing and stabbing a 52-year-old man on the city’s Near West Side.

Tramain Bates, 41, faces one felony count of armed robbery and one felony county of aggravated battery/use of a deadly weapon.

Police said Bates forcefully took property and stabbed the man around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of South Ashland Avenue.

According to police, Bates was arrested shortly after and identified as the offender.

He is due in bond court Wednesday.