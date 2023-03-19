CHICAGO — A man has been charged after a police officer was struck by a vehicle on DuSable Lake Shore Drive Friday.

Tajze Mullins, 23, faces multiple felonies of aggravated assault of peace officer, escape and a misdemeanor of obstructing identification.

Police say Mullins was arrested in the 7100 block of South Lafayette Avenue and was identified as the man who minutes earlier struck a police officer with his vehicle near the 1100 block of South DuSable Lake Shore Drive.

According to police, the officer broke his leg but is in good condition.

Police reports state that an officer discharged his weapon but no one was hurt.

Mullins was placed into custody and charged accordingly. There was no other information provided.