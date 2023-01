CHICAGO — A man has been charged after nearly $10,000 was stolen from the St. Vincent de Paul donation bin following Christmas.

Hannibal Kerry, 27, has been charged with burglary, criminal trespassing and possessing burglary tools.

On Dec. 26, police responded to the church, located in the 1000 block of West Webster, on the report of a burglary.

The donation bin was filled with nearly $10,000 after Christmas mass.

A GoFundMe raised over $18,000 for the church after the burglary.