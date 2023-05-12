CHICAGO — A man has been charged after he allegedly robbed a man last week on a Blue Line train, according to Chicago police.

James Adams, 30, was arrested Thursday in the 1700 block of South State Street after police said he robbed another man on the train.

He has been charged with one count of robbery, according to the Chicago Police Department.

The robbery happened around 6:15 a.m. near the Western stop, which is in the 1900 block of North Western Avenue.

Police said Adams allegedly took the property of a 35-year-old man and left.