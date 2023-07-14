CHICAGO — A 21-year-old man has been charged with murder after a Mariano’s employee was shot and killed inside an Evergreen Park store Thursday.

Armoni Henry has been charged with first degree murder after the fatal shooting of 21-year-old Jailene Flores who police say was his girlfriend.

Evergreen Park police responded to calls of an active shooter at the Mariano’s store in the 2500 block of 95th Street and found 21-year-old Jailene Flores in the back storage room with multiple gunshot wounds.

She was pronounced dead on the scene.

Evergreen Park Police Chief Michael Saunders said that surveillance video inside the store showed Flores walking away from Henry before the incident took place.

Saunders said that officers located Henry after pulling a police report from a previous domestic incident involving the couple when the victim worked at an Amazon store in Oak Lawn.

“We got the information for the possible suspect involved in this crime as her boyfriend, along with a description of his car and license plate,” Saunders said.

Using license plate readers, Chicago police located the car. Saunders said Henry was taken into custody near the 1330 block of W. Thorndale Avenue in Edgewater, 25 miles from the store.

A firearm was also recovered.

Henry remains in custody and will appear at Bridgeview Courthouse Friday.