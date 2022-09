CHICAGO — A man was arrested Monday after allegedly stabbing another man to death in the Loop.

Anthony Rawls Jr., 28, was taken into custody in the 300 block of East 61st Street.

Police believe he was one of the suspects who allegedly robbed and stabbed a 41-year-old man to death in the 400 block of South LaSalle.

Rawls Jr. has been charged with two counts of murder and one count of armed robbery.