CHICAGO — A man has been denied pre-trial release after he crashed his car while intoxicated and killed his stepdaughter earlier this month near Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport, according to the DuPage County State’s Attorney.

Chicago Police Department Officers responded to the crash around 2:15 a.m. on Dec. 17 in the 12100 block of Irving Park Road near the airport.

When they arrived, they found Juan Moxthe, 45, of Wood Dale, and his stepdaughter, Jaylene Escamilla, who had died, according to a news release.

During the investigation, Chicago police learned the man, his wife, Escamilla and her husband were driving when Moxthe lost control, hit a guard rail and flipped the car, according to the release.

The DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office said his BAC was 0.12 about two hours after the crash.

“As I have said many times before, if you have been drinking, do not get behind the wheel of a car,” State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said. “Call a friend, a cab or use a ride-sharing service to make sure you and your passengers get home safely. I offer my sincerest condolences to Jaylene’s family and friends and wish them strength as they adjust to their new reality of life without Jaylene. I thank the Chicago Police Department Major Accident Investigation Unit for their efforts in this case and for keeping our streets safe for the motoring public, particularly the area around O’Hare Airport. I also thank Assistant State’s Attorney Anthony Raimondi for his work in securing charges against this defendant.”

Moxthe is due back in court on Jan. 8.