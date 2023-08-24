CHICAGO — A 20-year-old man is facing felony charges after a 12-year-old boy was shot and seriously injured in Lower West Side last year.

Roy Molina, of Burbank, Illinois, was arrested Wednesday and was identified as the man who shot and seriously injured a 12-year-old boy September 13, 2022, in the 1800 block of West 21st Place.

Two other boys, 12, a 20- and 23-year-old man were also on the scene at the time of the shooting but were not injured.

Molina was placed into custody and charged accordingly. There is no additional information at this time.