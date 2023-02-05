CHICAGO — A 20-year-old man was charged Sunday after being shot at by another man who saw him trying to break into his car a little more than a week ago.

The 20-year-old man, identified by the Chicago Police Department as Giovanni Rodriguez, was trying to enter a vehicle back on Jan. 28 when the owner, a 46-year-old man, spotted him while walking back to his vehicle.

Giovanni Rodriguez, 20.

An exchange of gunfire followed between Rodriguez and the 46-year-old man — who is a FOID and concealed carry license holder. Rodriguez then ran and got into a nearby vehicle, which fled the scene and caused a traffic crash in the 7900 block of South Pulaski Road.

The 46-year-old man was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center with gunshot wounds to his right hand and left thigh in fair condition.

Police took three offenders into custody, with one offender sustaining a graze wound to his head. The wounded offender was taken to a nearby hospital in good condition. It is unclear if Rodriguez was the offender who sustained the graze wound.

Rodriguez was charged with one felony count of armed violence – discharging a weapon, one felony count of aggravated battery – discharged firearm, and one felony count of burglary.

No other information is available at this time.