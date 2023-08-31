CHICAGO — The 47-year-old man who was accused of barricading two Chicago firefighters in his basement and attempted to stab them Wednesday has been charged.

According to the Chicago Fire Department, crews responded to reports of a fire on the 7700 block of South Marshfield in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood around 12:15 p.m. on Wednesday.

Upon arrival, crews discovered a detached garage engulfed in flames. The homeowner, 47-year-old Melvin Jordan, told the CFD crew that he also smelled gas coming from inside his home.

A battalion chief and truck lieutenant went inside Jordan’s home. The three men went downstairs and the fire personnel said they didn’t smell anything just as Jordan went back upstairs.

The Chicago Fire Department reports that Jordan was holding a power tool and removed screws from a board blocking the door. Jordan allegedly barricaded two doors and held a knife towards the two firefighters.

The CFD battalion chief and truck lieutenant called for help over their radio and then used furniture to protect themselves while they attempted to fight Jordan off.

The two men were able to break through the front door and later found Jordan in a bathroom with two knives and an empty gun holster. 47-year-old Jordan was taken into custody.

The Chicago police later discovered several knives and a loaded gun inside the home.

According to the Chicago Police Department, Jordan has been charged with attempted murder, aggravated kidnapping and aggravated unlawful restraint.