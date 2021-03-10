Man charged after armed robbery on North Side: police

CHICAGO — A man was charged following an armed robbery on the North Side.
Chicago police said Johnny McDowell, 32, broke into a home on the 800 block of West Eastwood Avenue Tuesday and attacked a 26-year-old man. He then held a gun to the man’s head and forced him to drive to the 4200 block of North Clarendon Avenue.
The 26-year-old was able to call for help. Police responded and McDowell was arrested.
He was charged with attempted first-degree murder and armed robbery.
Police said McDowell is a convicted felon. He is due in court Wednesday.