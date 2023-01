CHICAGO — A man has been charged with murder for allegedly stabbing a 65-year-old to death on New Year’s Eve.

Calvin Rice Jr., 27, was taken into custody in the 12100 block of South Emerald Avenue at around 9:35 p.m.

Police allege approximately 20 minutes earlier, he stabbed a 65-year-old man to death in the same block.

Rice. Jr. was charged with first-degree murder and is due in bond court on Tuesday.