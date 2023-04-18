CHICAGO — A 55-year-old man has been charged with two counts of murder after a man and woman were killed early Sunday morning in an apparent domestic-incident.

Steven Hawthorne, 55, was arrested just before 2 a.m. in the 2200 block of East 83rd Street on Sunday.

Minutes earlier, police allege he chased down a 26-year-old woman in the 8200 block of South Paxton and then beat her to death with a blunt force object.

Prior to that, Hawthorne allegedly walked into a residence in the 8300 block of South Luella and shot a 51-year-old man in the head, killing him.

Police allege Hawthorne also opened fire on a 63-year-old man, but he was not injured.

He faces two counts of first-degree murder, attempted murder and resisting arrest. Hawthorne is due in bond court on Tuesday.