CHICAGO — A man was arrested Tuesday after being accused of pushing another man off a CTA platform.

At around 9 p.m., police responded to the Division Blue Line, located in the 1200 block of North Milwaukee.

Police said a 28-year-old man was pushed off a train platform, causing injury.

Cory Patterson, 33, was taken into custody around an hour later in the 1400 block of North Ashland.

Police allege while being placed into custody, Patterson battered several officers.

He was charged with one count of attempted murder, four counts of aggravated battery against a peace officer and one count of battery.

Patterson is due in bond court Tuesday.