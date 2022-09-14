CHICAGO — A man was arrested Monday after allegedly pickpocketing multiple women on the CTA.

Guy Davis, 57, was arrested in the 100 block of North Wells. He has been charged with three counts of theft and two counts of identify theft.

Police believe he is responsible for pickpocketing women in the following incidents.

Aug. 29 — 1200 block of West Loyola, 20-year-old victim.

Aug. 31 — 500 block of North State, 25-year-old victim.

Sept. 3 — 0-100 block of West Lake, 53-year-old victim.

Police also believe he was using credit cards belonging to two of the victims.

His bond court hearing is scheduled for Wednesday.