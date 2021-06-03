Man charged after a woman and her 1-year-old were shot in South Austin

CHICAGO — A man was arrested and charged in the shooting of a 1-year-old boy and his mother.

Michael Williams, 30, was charged with two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of aggravated battery with a firearm, aggravated discharge of a firearm and unauthorized use of a weapon.

Chicago police: Murders went down in May compared to last year

He was arrested Wednesday around 1:20 a.m. after being identified as the person who shot and injured a 30-year-old woman and her child hours earlier.



Police said Williams opened fire on a first-floor apartment on the 5200 block of West Congress Parkway just before midnight on Wednesday.

The child was hit twice in the legs and was taken to Stroger Hospital where he was stabilized. The mother was grazed by bullets on her body and hand and was taken to the same hospital in good condition. The boy had successful surgery and both are expected to be OK.

Williams is due in court Wednesday.

The shooting comes as Chicago police are coming off a holiday weekend where they saw shootings and homicides at their lowest levels since 2013. CPD Supt. David Brown on Tuesday said the department says that’s still nothing to celebrate.