CHICAGO — A man has been charged after two other men were stabbed on New Year’s Day.

Quantess Mitchell, 32, was arrested in the 1200 block of North Wells Street Monday.

Less than two hours into 2023, police allege Mitchell stabbed two men, 27 and 32, in the 5700 block of West Washington Boulevard.

Both men were taking to the hospital with serious injuries.

Mitchell was charged with two counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.