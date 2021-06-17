Man caught in crossfire while riding bike on South Side

CHICAGO — A man was wounded after he was caught in crossfire while riding his bicycle in South Shore.

Chicago police said the 39-year-old was riding his bike on the 7100 block of South Bennet Avenue just before 3 a.m. Thursday. He was caught in crossfire and struck in the head and body.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

Police said two men wearing all black were standing on the corner and shooting at someone when the man was hit. He was not the intended target.

No one has been taken into custody and the incident is under investigation.