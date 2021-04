CHICAGO — A 30-year-old man was carjacked in the city’s Austin neighborhood.

Police said the man was sitting in his car, a Toyota Corolla, on the 5200 block of West Madison Avenue around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday when a man forced him out of the car at gunpoint.

The offender left in the man car and was later found and arrested on the 1600 block of South Ruble Street.

No one was injured and Area Four detectives are investigating.