CHICAGO — A 52-year-old man and three-year-old boy were injured in a drive-by shooting in the city’s Back of the Yards neighborhood early Saturday morning.

Police say the man has his car parked near the 5400 block of South Damen Avenue around 2:00 a.m. with the boy sitting in the back seat when an individual in a light green SUV fired shots.

According to police, the man was able to drive to Holy Cross Hospital and is in good condition with a graze wound to the side of the body.

The boy is also in good condition at the same hospital with a graze wound to the left shoulder.

There is currently no one in custody and police are investigating the incident.