Man boards CTA bus after being shot during altercation on South Side, police said

CHICAGO — A man and woman were shot during a verbal altercation on the city’s South Side, according to Chicago police.

Police said the incident happened around 9:50 a.m. Monday in the 400 block of E. 46th Street in the Bronzeville neighborhood.

A 23-year-old woman was shot in the stomach and transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in unknown condition. A 22-year-old man was shot in the buttocks and transported to the University of Chicago, also in unknown condition.

According to police, the man boarded a CTA bus after the shooting and that’s when police were notified.

No further information has been released about the incident.

The shooting is under investigation.

