CHICAGO — A man was beaten to death by two men in Gage Park Saturday night, according to police.

Police said the man was outside in the 3500 block of West 58th Street at approximately 6:30 p.m. when two unknown men approached with blunt objects.

The two men then began bludgeoning the victim before fleeing the scene. The victim was taken to Christ Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

There is no one in custody and the incident is under investigation by Area One detectives.