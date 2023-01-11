CHICAGO — A man is back in custody after he allegedly kicked out a police window on the Eisenhower and caused a manhunt at a West Side golf course.

On Sept. 1, 2022, Devin Revels, 27, of Chicago, was accused of an alleged catalytic converter theft in Elmhurst.

Revels, along with another suspect, were taken into custody near Cicero and Erie in Chicago. While on the way back to DuPage County, Revels allegedly kicked out the back window of the police vehicle on I-290 and ran onto Columbus Park Golf Course.

A Chicago Public Schools golf match was going on at the time.

SkyCam9 was over the scene at the time, showing several police vehicles on the golf course. However, Revels was not located.

On Tuesday, Revels was arrested by multiple police agencies in the 800 block of West Belmont.

He was arrested via a warrant on the charges of receiving or possessing a stolen essential motor vehicle part, escape from a peace officer and criminal damage to government-supported property.

Revels was also wanted on an unrelated Cook County warrant for aggravated assault.