CHICAGO — Police are investigating after an attempted sexual assault of a woman on the city’s Far South Side.

The incident happened around 4:30 a.m. Friday on the 9000 block of South Loomis. According to police, the 41-year-old woman was approached by a 39-year-old man who demanded her to open her apartment door.

After entering her apartment, the man then attempted to sexually assault and batter the woman. The man then fled the scene in an unknown direction.

No injuries were reported.

No one is in custody. Area Two Detectives are investigating.