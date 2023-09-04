Сhicago, USA – July 11, 2012: Chicago police patch on the arm of an officer at the Taste of Chicago. (Getty)

CHICAGO — Police are looking for information after a man attempted to lure three kids into his car in Bridgeport.

Chicago police say it happened just after 8 a.m. on Sunday in the 3100 block of South Halsted Street.

According to officers, three kids were playing on the sidewalk in the area when a man, who was sitting in the passenger seat of a vehicle, approached the children and asked if he could use their cellphone. Police say while he was talking to the kids, he attempted to lure them inside of his car. Police say a witness then stepped in and the vehicle drove away.

The man, who police believe to be between 20 and 30 years of age had a ponytail hairstyle, was shirtless and had multiple tattoos on both of his arms.

Officers say the man was sitting in the passenger seat of a car that was being driven by a woman who is believed to be between 40 and 50 years of age. The two were driving in a gray four-door sedan.

Officers warn the public to maintain an awareness of their surroundings and urge anyone who may witness a similar event not to approach the subjects and to instead note any unique details or characteristics about the offenders to provide the information to police.

Anyone with information on the attempted kidnapping can leave a tip for police at CPDtip.com. Tips can be left anonymously.